Leeton Soldiers Club has new champions in town

The Leeton Soldiers Club's sevens team can lay claim to being the 2024 Zone 8 District Champions after a somewhat unusual, but successful trip to the finals in Albury at the weekend.
After defeating The Rock Bowling Club on Saturday the side had to overcome an extremely talented Young Bowling Club on Sunday.
They took this in their stride and returned home Leeton's latest champion team.
Last week's social bowls day had the ladies and men's clubs have a combined morning.
Fourteen shots was the difference on rink three, with Nancie Peterie leading teammates Rob Graham and Greg Caffery to a solid 24-10 victory over Len Clare's side.
On rink four Margaret McKenzie and Laurel Cox were in outstanding form in their side's 18-16 victory over Alan Breed.
It was a similar result on rink five where Jeanie Plant teamed with Dennis Dean and husband Leo to register a runaway 24-13 win over Bill Mitchell.
In the final game of the morning, Pat Hart, Peter Evans and Phil Morris proved far too accomplished for John Leech recording a runaway 27-13 victory.
The only resting toucher for the morning was registered by Leo Plant.
There were no wrong biases recorded.
