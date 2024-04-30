Car ends up in channel, woman attempts to swim from police

A woman's swimming skills weren't enough to help her avoid being arrested by Leeton police recently.
About 1.10pm on April 24, police spotted a silver Mazda parked on Koonadan Road in Leeton.
As they approached the vehicle, police allege the driver took off at speed.
Police pursued the vehicle towards Stanbridge before the chase was terminated due to the dangerous manner and speed the vehicle was being driven.
However, shortly after police found the vehicle on Thompson Road, with the driver having lost control and driven into a channel.
Police arrested a 31-year-old Narrandera woman, who was still attempting to swim out of the channel when they arrived on scene.
She was charged with police pursuit, drive while disqualified, drive with misleading plates, drive unregistered/uninsured motor vehicle and breach of bail.
Police have warned drivers they will continue to patrol the region's roads and those found to be breaking the law will be arrested.
