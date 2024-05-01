Leeton man, 25, busted for alleged drink driving

A driver will be off the road for some time after being busted allegedly drunk behind the wheel and two times over the legal limit.
Police stopped the 25-year-old Leeton man about 12.30am on Sunday, April 28 on Toorak Road for a roadside breath test.
The man, who was driving a silver Toyota, allegedly returned a positive result from this breath test.
He was arrested and taken to the Leeton Police Station for a further round of testing.
Police said this analysis returned a reading of 0.146.
The man's driver's licence was suspended and he was with a issued a court attendance notice to attend Leeton Local Court for the offence of drive with the mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Officers have reminded residents they are always out and about patrolling the shire's roads and, if motorists are breaking the law, they will be found out.
Police also asked the community to be mindful of the dangers of drink driving, not just for themselves, but others on the road as well.
