'Celebration of humanity' ready to bring good vibes to Leeton

If good food, great company and entertainment guaranteed to bring the vibes is your style - look no further than this event.
Fiesta La Leeton is fast approaching, with the event promising to showcase Leeton's diverse multiculturalism through traditional and fusion cuisine, energetic dance and music.
To be held on Saturday, May 18 from 5pm to 9pm in Wade Avenue all of the planning is in place and now all that needs to happen is for everyone to turn out and support the event.
A section of Wade Avenue will be closed off for the evening, meaning the street will be full of wonderful food stalls from a wide-range of cultures offering up some of their best eats for all to enjoy.
A large stage will be set up for the various entertainment acts featuring as part of the line-up, including local performers and Sydney entertainers Nadya and the Gypsy Firecrackers.
Leeton Shire Council events and tourism officer Leigh Houghton said all of the final touches were now being added to ensure an evening to remember.
"We're looking at around 16 food stalls on the night ... it's going to be bigger and even better than last year," he said.
"Last year the atmosphere was really that celebration sort of vibe. There was lots of dancing, all of the kids got involved.
"It's everyone coming together and a real unifying event for everyone in the community to enjoy. It's a great atmosphere that takes over the place, so we're really looking forward to it."
Last year's event was the first Fiesta La Leeton and was held in March on a very hot evening.
Organisers hoped by shifting the date it would mean a more pleasant night out.
Entertainment includes performances by members of the local Fijian, Solomon Islander, Filipino and Zimbabwean communities.
Fiesta La Leeton will again be a celebration of what brings everyone together as one humankind.
Entry is free, with the food available to purchase at each stall via cash.
The event is being made possible by Multicultural NSW, JBS, Leeton Shire Council, the Leeton Multicultural Support Group and The Irrigator.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.