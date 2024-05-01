Top five jump a possibility if Crows can knock over Coolamon

Leeton-Whitton will return to their home ground this weekend full of confidence following last weekend's upset win over the reigning premiers.
The Crows took down the Turvey Park Bulldogs last weekend by a lone point, but it was enough to claim victory and kickstart their season.
Prior to that, Leeton-Whitton had lost their first two matches of the 2024 season, but could the tides have turned for the plucky side?
That is something coach Tom Groves is certainly hopeful of after several years of hard work.
Groves said the first grade team was buoyed by their effort last weekend and will now look to secure a back-to-back win for the first time in years when they host Coolamon on Saturday afternoon at the Leeton Showground.
"We want to keep building on what was a really good week, obviously we enjoy that win against Turvey, but we don't want to go away from our focus ... we know what we have to do to be a good team and we need to double down on that every week," he said.
With several more players available for selection this week after missing last week's match, Groves said the makeup of the team was yet to be decided.
"We'll discuss that, but I would think it will probably be a very similar team to last week," he said.
"There's a few things we have to go through to finalise the last couple of spots."
Coolamon have picked up one win this season, also against Turvey Park, but if Leeton-Whitton can secure a win over the Hoppers they will head into round five with a 2-2 record.
"I'd be pretty happy with that," Groves said.
"If we can get that back-to-back win on Saturday, that puts us in good shape. We just need to keep building and putting the work in every week and in every quarter of footy we play."
For their part, Coolamon have several injuries on their list.
The Crows picked up some injuries in the opening rounds, but the team was able to get through last weekend's match unscathed.
