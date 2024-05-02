Leeton United celebrates special week

Women in football will have a light shined on them this weekend as Leeton United participates in a special week.
Female Football Week is being held from May 3 to May 12.
The week was started by Football NSW and is a nationwide initiative to celebrate the immense growth of women's football at all levels of the game and acknowledge and promote the important role women play in developing football.
Following the success of the Women's World Cup last year, the sport has never been more popular.
Leeton United Football Club's Rhys Jones said it was important the club was involved in the week.
"Leeton United currently have a women's team and play in the Madden Shield of the Football Wagga competition," he said.
"(The club also has) an all-girls SAP team that competes in gala days against representative teams from Griffith, Wagga, Albury and South West Slopes.
"Leeton United also has representation at under 14s and under 12s, with girls playing in both these mixed teams.
"There are also over 240 children, many of them young girls, who take part in the local miniroos competition."
The club said it was proud of the contribution women of all ages make to football both on and off the field and would welcome any new faces to Leeton United interested in taking part.
The club said participation at all levels only makes the competition and the code stronger across the board.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.