The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Culture to come alive at Leeton's unique Borneo festival

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 2 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A sentimental festival with much meaning and history behind it will again be held in Leeton this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.