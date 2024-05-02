Culture to come alive at Leeton's unique Borneo festival

A sentimental festival with much meaning and history behind it will again be held in Leeton this year.
The Borneo Kaamatan Gawai Festival will be held at Leeton's Madonna Place on June 8 for all to enjoy.
The harvest festival known as Pesta Menuai and Gawai Dayak, celebrated every year by most ethnic groups in Sabah and Sarawak.
These festivals became a platform to strengthen the unity of the people of various tribes and ethnic and also a reflection of the cultural harmony of the indigenous in Sabah and Sarawak.
These festivals also have a high sentimental value and have been celebrated by the people of Borneo for many, many years.
One of the reasons behind the celebration is something that Leeton knows well, according to one of the organisers Jenit Jolis.
"The harvest festival, also known as Tadau Kaamatan, is a special festival celebrated by the Kadazandusun, Murut and Rungus (KDMR) communities every year in May to honor 'Bambarayon', the spirit of paddy," Jenit said.
"In other words, this festival is a sign of gratitude, for the paddy harvest that has just ended and hopes for a better harvest the following year."
The event is also a celebration of culture, including arts, dancing and traditions.
Meanwhile, the celebration of Hari Gawai or also known as Gawai Dayak, is celebrated every year in June by the entire Dayak tribe consisting of the Iban, Bidayuh and Orang Ulu tribes in Sarawak.
"Usually, the festival has similarities with the Kaamatan Festival, which is a symbol of gratitude for the rice harvest after the end of the harvest season that year," Jenit said.
"Other than the uniqueness of the traditional food that is served during these two festivals, traditional dances that are still preserved are also important assets and become the main attraction throughout this festival.
"The Borneo Association Incorporated (in Leeton) has combined these two festivals as Borneo Kaamatan Gawai Festival 2024.
"The theme of the celebration is 'Kaamatan Gawai Enculturates Unity', which coincides with the association's mission to promote the spirit of friendship and unity among its members, especially in Australia.
"We also want to show the outside world about the beauty and cultural uniqueness of the KDMR and Dayak people in Borneo."
The event in Leeton will include arm wrestling, a singing competition and crowning a Mr Borneo and Mrs Borneo.
"This festival also will be brightened with four various traditional dance performances such as Sumazau Dance, Mongigol Sumundai Dance and Magunatip Dance," Jenit said.
"Also singing performances (medley songs) from various ethnic groups in Borneo. It is expected more than 300 people will attend to liven up the celebration."
