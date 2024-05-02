Yanco museum's trying new tactics to reach volunteers

Volunteer burnout or lack of people putting their hands up is something many Leeton shire organisations are struggling with.
To this end, the Yanco Powerhouse Museum has decided to take matters into its own hands.
Rather than just putting the usual call out into the community for more volunteers, the museum is hoping it can attract people through its doors and have them see its potential.
The museum will host an ACEnergy Battery Energy Storage System project information night on Tuesday, May 7.
This initiative will mean the Yanco will be home to one of the state's largest Battery Energy Storage Systems and will connect directly to Yanco Terminal Station.
To attract the public to this session, museum president Chris Dahlitz has also organised an EV display in conjunction with the Riverina Electric Vehicle Owners Likers and Testers group and the local Leeton motor dealers on the same evening.
The electric vehicle display will be on show at the museum on Tuesday, May 7 from 3pm to 5pm, with the BESS information session from 3pm to 6pm.
This will be followed by the museum's monthly meeting at 6.30pm, with Mr Dahlitz hopeful those interested in seeing events and happenings come to life at the museum stick around.
"It's important we keep our museums open ... we need a constant supply of volunteers, if we had more volunteers we could open more often," he said.
"Then we're more accessible to the public, to visitors, school groups, to all kinds of ideas.
"We're getting back into a rhythm right now (post-COVID) and we do have some exciting things happening.
"To that end, we think having the combination of events here (on May 7) is a great way to get people here.
"They can check out some electric cars, hear about the battery project and hopefully take an interest in the museum while they are here."
Mr Dahlitz said volunteers of all ages and skill levels were welcome. "Someone might have an interest in museums, someone might be looking to give back to their community," he said.
"It doesn't have to be a huge commitment either. We're happy for volunteers to delve into what interests them and bring those skills to us."
For more information contact 0484 761 576 or visit https://mgnsw.org.au/organisations/yanco-powerhouse-museum.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.