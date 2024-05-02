David v Goliath: Will it be the Greens or the Hawks going home winners?

Ladder positions and form coming into the traditional derby between the Leeton Greens and Yanco-Wamoon typically count for little as both teams know well.
The two sides will put everything on the line this weekend for the first derby match up of the season on Saturday afternoon at Yanco Sportsground.
The Hawks come into the game yet to register their first win of the season or score a single point, while the Greens have had two wins and one loss in 2024.
"The derby is one of the greatest games you play of the year ... it doesn't matter if you are last on the ladder or first on the ladder," Leeton Greens co-coach Mick Thomas said.
"I've been on both sides having played for both clubs. It's always a great day. Both teams always seem to find a little extra motivation and push for these games."
With the Hawks hosting on Saturday afternoon they will be hoping to put in an improved effort as they build towards being more consistent as a team.
"It is that game that does bring the best out of players," Yanco-Wamoon co-coach Matt Goodwill said.
"I'm optimistic going into this week thinking that the boys are going to step up and possibly have an upset.
"Everyone loves a David and Goliath battle, hopefully we can do the giant killing this week."
As the underdogs, Goodwill said he mostly hoped to see improvements across the board among his team mates even if the scoreline isn't going their way.
"The scoreline doesn't reflect our team and how we are feeling, we're doing the small things right and improving step-by-step," he said.
"It's those small improvements that you make that you can build on every week as a team."
The Greens will also be looking to focus on their game style and make their own adjustments to fix areas where they too would like to do better.
"We'll focus on our team and our game plan to hopefully come home with the two points ... we want to focus on the errors we made last week and getting them out of the game this week," Thomas said.
Following the match the two clubs and Leeton Junior Rugby League are joining together for a joint 300 Club function.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.