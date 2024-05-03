Leeton hears why 'we need to reduce fear of dementia'

Knowledge is power as they say, particularly when it comes to conditions such as dementia.
The RFBI Leeton Masonic Village hosted a special forum on this very topic in town this week, with author Isabel Baker on hand to share her knowledge and experiences for those attending.
The event was designed for all impacted by dementia to attend, as well as groups and organisations.
As well as being an author and teacher, Mrs Baker is a registered nurse.
Her book A to Z of Dementia Care is one resource those who have dementia, their family, friends or carers need to have in their armoury.
It offers the latest research and best practice guidelines based on Mrs Baker's 35 years of experience providing dementia care and education to both families and health care staff.
The event, which was held at the Leeton Soldiers Club, was hosted by the RFBI Leeton Masonic Village.
Lifestyle supervisor Joanne Edwards said the event was organised for several reasons.
"Some of our families with a family member in our memory support unit are often overwhelmed with the journey of dementia," she said.
"They aren't sure where to go for support. We thought an event like this would be a great idea to learn and network for these families."
Mrs Edwards and Mrs Baker have had their paths cross in the past, with Mrs Edwards studying under Mrs Baker.
"I would use stories from the workplace while teaching to give real-life examples and students would always tell me I needed to write these down," Mrs Baker said.
It was during the pandemic Mrs Baker decided to do just that, using Zoom to be part of a writing group with members from as far as America.
"My teaching notes were a basis for the book, which included all of the stories and all of the information I had gleaned over the years," Mrs Baker said.
"It's important we all have discussions and awareness around dementia. There are things we can do for ourselves that can be protective measures. It's probably not going to stop us from getting it if we are going to get, but it can slow it down. That's why the awareness is important.
"Those things are all in the book. Even having that knowledge if a family member is diagnosed. We need to reduce the fear around dementia and I think that comes about through education and awareness."
There are many different types of dementia, but Mrs Baker's book aims to be a comprehensive guide that not only informs and answers questions.
That was also the aim of the forum, with attendees taking home many new lessons and answers as a result.
Both Mrs Baker and Mrs Edwards emphasised the need to still see someone diagnosed as a person, not just their illness.
They encourage family members and friends to engage with them, share stories, care for them and learn their history.
Early memories are often still in tact and it learning about these and the history of a person is important, according to the pair.
"My own experience is that my mum was diagnosed with dementia about 10 years ago ... I knew nothing about it at that time," Mrs Edwards said.
"When that diagnosis happened, I decided to study aged care.
"Then I studied leisure and health and that's why I am in the job role that I'm doing ... I've become really passionate about dementia.
"Let's empower these people with dementia. There's still a lot more life to be lived."
Mrs Baker lives in the Riverina and is available to return to Leeton if there are service groups or organisations that would like to learn more about dementia and hear more about her book.
The book can be purchased online at www.amazon.com/dp/B0CBZPVRBX or by contacting Mrs Baker direct on 0411 719 350.
Dementia facts (source World Health Organisation)
