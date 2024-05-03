Time is now for Roxy involvement and the next steps

While work inside the Roxy Theatre remains ongoing, planning is well underway for what comes next.
When work is completed and doors are open it will be essential for the theatre to be put to good use.
Thanks to the redevelopment, the theatre will be able to play host to all kinds of events, performances and everything in between.
Leeton Shire Council is now calling for expressions of interest from the community as the theatre "prepares to open for cultural business in a new and exciting way".
Council said it wants opinions and thoughts from the community on how to shape the theatre's future.
"Whether you're a former guest keen for the latest updates, a student looking for work experience behind the scenes in a performing arts centre, a local community group eager to showcase your talent, or (someone) wanting to volunteer, we want to hear from you," council said.
Speaking with The Irrigator during a recent walk through of the ongoing work, council's manager of community development and cultural services Emma Di Muzio said it was important for residents to again take on that feeling of ownership when it comes to the theatre.
"I know we had Henry V here and it was a fantastic community production ... we want to capture everyone's attention and hear from them," she said.
"We want to build a database of interested people when it comes to the Roxy across a whole range of areas.
"Whether that is performers, behind-the-scenes. Anything and everything."
Those wanting to register their interest or ideas can do so at https://leeton.elementorg.com/public-pages/roxy-collaboration/.
