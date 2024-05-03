The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Leeton council candidate outlines why he has thrown his hat in the ring

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 3 2024 - 2:00pm
A focus on budget discipline, listening to the community's concerns and helping Leeton continue to flourish now and into the future are some of the reasons one resident has put their hand up for this year's local government election.

