Leeton council candidate outlines why he has thrown his hat in the ring

A focus on budget discipline, listening to the community's concerns and helping Leeton continue to flourish now and into the future are some of the reasons one resident has put their hand up for this year's local government election.
Boston Edwards, 25, has a passion for the town he lives in, saying he felt there was no better time than now to run in the September election.
Mr Edwards was born in Nambucca Heads and is a Gumbaynggirr man.
He moved to Leeton when he was a young baby with his family, later moving to Sydney and Wollongong.
"I always found myself coming back to Leeton for school holidays and visits with family that still live here today ... I guess you could say I've always been drawn to Leeton," Mr Edwards said.
Mr Edwards officially moved back to Leeton in 2021 after completing a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Arts with the University of Wollongong.
Since then he has worked as a child protection case worker with DCJ (Department of Communities and Justice), as well as then moving on to consulting and advising in areas of politics.
Mr Edwards now works as a project officer with the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation.
"I'm really passionate about regional areas," he said.
A member of the Australian Liberal Party, Mr Edwards will be running as an independent candidate on platforms such as bringing back budget discipline, supporting growth for farmers and businesses in the shire and having an transparent and accountable council.
"(If elected), the first thing we need to do is focus on the budget, focus on being disciplined in how we spend money, ratepayers' money," Mr Edwards said.
"It's important council also creates an environment so jobs and business can flourish.
"We want to attract people to Leeton, but ensure people who are here stay as well. It's a wonderful place to live."
Mr Edwards said water buybacks was also an important issue and he would be an advocate for farmers if elected.
Since moving to Leeton, Mr Edwards said he had enjoyed meeting new people and was always up for a chat, in fact that is something he encourages should people see him around town.
At just 25-years-old, Mr Edwards hopes if elected he can bring new ideas, diversity and fresh perspectives to the table as a councillor.
To follow Mr Edwards' campaign and election journey, find him at his Facebook and Instagram pages by searching his name or email bostonedwards4leetonshire@gmail.com.
The 2024 NSW local government elections will be held on Saturday, September 14.
