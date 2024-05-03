Leeton Little Athletics hands highest honour to long-running clubman

For more than 20 years, David Warburton has been helping the wheels turn at the Leeton Little Athletics Club.
Warburton was recently made a life member of the club, with his association with the organisation pre-dating his time as a volunteer.
Warburton was once a member of the club growing up before returning years later when his two children started to participate in athletics themselves.
In the years that followed since becoming involved as a volunteer in 2003, Warburton has held many titles and covered just about every facet of being part of the club.
This has included a stint as president, ongoing coaching commitments, other executive roles and everything in between.
His life membership was awarded at the club's recent presentation day, coming as a surprise to Warburton.
"It was something the club had brought up with me in the past, but I told them not to worry about it," he said.
"So I was pretty surprised really. It was a nice surprise.
"It's not why you get involved with these sorts of things, but I am grateful for the honour."
Warburton stressed organisations like Leeton Little Athletics wouldn't be able to continue if it wasn't for volunteers.
"I think everyone should volunteer when they can, it's a great way to give back," he said.
"Even if you have volunteered, it's important to keep it going. It's important to be involved and pass knowledge on to others as well.
Warburton is still a member of the club's committee and continues advising and coaching.
It is also his first life membership of an organisation.
Leeton Little Athletics will hold their annual general meeting on Wednesday, May 8 from 7pm at the Leeton Soldiers Club.
All are welcome to attend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.