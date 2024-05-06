Delve deeper into history of Leeton's arts scene

Leeton boasts a significant history that has been built through innovation, agriculture and noteworthy visionaries, writers, musicians, artists, and performers.
We eagerly claim the honour that Henry Lawson lived for a time in our fine town, but it is Leeton's James William Gordon that was described as "Australia's greatest living poet".
He penned works such as Under Wide Skies under the name of Jim Grahame.
Jim was recognised for his contribution to Australian literature by being awarded a Commonwealth Literary pension the same year that the townspeople of Leeton produced an "Honour Night" in the Roxy Theatre, which was also broadcast over national radio stations.
This prestigious evening was the brainchild of his friend Lee Marchant of Yanco, who was also a gifted artist in his own right.
Leeton's artists featured in our history sparked the embers with which local creatives continue to blossom and thrive.
Melanie Ifield, granddaughter to Lee Marchant, lives and creates her fine works within the inspirational surrounds of Leeton.
Melanie's passion for the written word had her earn a degree in journalism as well as a Masters of Creative Writing.
Her medley of literary achievements include five children's books, including The Candlestick Dragon and The Chicken Liberation Army as well as adventure thriller, The Age of Corruption. Her gift in weaving wonderful words claimed first prize in the 2022 Western Riverina Arts (WRA) open category short story competition.
Melanie has also featured in publications including the AntipodeanSF Journal and Mona Magazine.
As manuscript assessor for the Fellowship of Australian Writers she offers support and professional guidance to writers across NSW.
Melanie's books may be purchased locally at the Leeton Newsagency, Narrandera Books on East, Dymocks Bookstores and online.
