Long matches the feature of Leeton's squash week

The Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition continued last week with Zac Fairweather and Sean Ryan playing out the match-of-the-week.
Zac and Sean have a history of having close matches and this one did not disappoint, Ryan coming from what looked like certain defeat to snare the win 10-12, 5-11, 12-10, 19-17, 11-7.
Aimon Doyle and Trinity Patten-Taylor also had a long match, Doyle winning 8-11, 11-5,9-11, 12-10, 11-6.
Thunderbirds defeated the Vixens in a clean sweep. Anthony Iannelli, Charmaine Lee and Cadell Thompson all winning in style.
Team Giants also claimed a clean sweep, but the matches were much closer.
Simone Bruno and Isabel Thompson defeated Rose Looby and Jackson Bullivant 3-1.
Team captains Will Nardi and Brodie Lashbrook had a longer stoush with Nardi winning 11-7, 10-12, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6.
Tuesday evening and only one point is separating the top three teams.
Magpies proved why they are one of those teams in the top three by smashing the Blues, Brad Woolner, Jack Miller, Adele Thompson and Nicole Onwuekwe all winning for the Pies.
Chevaughn Moore and Chris Tolland made it one all in the Lions and Demons match up by defeating Lauren Wickes and Marni Cunningham respectively.
Paul Payne and Erin Draper had a close match, Payne winning 12-10, 11-13, 4-11, 11-7, 11-5.
Captains Jacob Harrison and Trevor Whitby also had a tough match, Harrison coming out on top with a 12-10, 9-11, 11-13, 11-5, 11-9 victory.
Team Powers defeating the Saints by a small margin, the standout match was between Anton Taylor and Brendon Looby, Taylor winning 11-9, 11-13, 10-12, 12-10, 11-3.
Wednesday night action had team Knights sneak home for victory against the Panthers.
Bear Wynn got the ball rolling with a good win over Xavier Stanton. Carol Davidson and Brent Lister got the Knights back on track by defeating Kris Sales and Gary Thompson.
Captains Brian O'Leary and David Cross had close match, O'Leary winning 11-9, 8-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-5. Broncos defeated the Warriors in a close affair.
Paul Payne subbing up a grade surprised Simon Jackson with a 11-6, 11-7, 11-13, 6-11, 11-8 victory.
Storm defeated the Sharks with some long matches taking place. John Saddler held on to defeat Monique Looby 13-11, 3-11, 11-8, 3-11, 11-5.
Garry Walker and Jason Curry always seem to play long and close matches when they meet.
Walker winning this time 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 7-11, 11-7.
Captains Will Rawle and Kathryn Bechaz kept the long games going, Rawle winning 7-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9.
