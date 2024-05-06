The Irrigator
Barellan defend women's title, while claiming first men's silverware at ProTen Knockout

By Jamie Parsons
May 6 2024 - 10:37am
A wet Saturday morning set the stage for some classic wet weather football on a muddy Rankins Springs footy ground for the sixth Proten Cup Knockout.

