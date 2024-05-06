All square at final siren, Leeton women to soldier on

Leeton United's women's side had to settle for a draw despite leading for most of their game against Cootamundra on the weekend.
Leeton hit the road for their round two Madden Shield match.
With Cootamundra dropping back down to reserve grade from first grade, the team was always going to have to be on top of their game if they were to get a result against the opposition.
Leeton started off like a house on fire, catching Cootamundra off guard.
Their defence had no any answers for the rapid Leeton front three of Alynta Watts, Sarah Elliot and Eliza Armida.
Leeton had the Cootamundra backline scrambling in what was a dominant opening 30 minutes.
United stuck first on the 18-minute mark as a peach of a through ball from Elliot found Watts on the hop and through on goal despite being chased down by two Cootamundra defenders.
The keeper made a valiant effort and managed to slow down the shot from Watts the ball found the back of the net to have Leeton up 1-0.
"The Leeton defence managed to hold firm and stifle any threat that Coota threw at them, making for a very quiet half for the away side's keeper," Leeton United coach Richard Othen said.
"Seven minutes from half-time had quick thinking from Leeton captain Sandra Nardi, who found Watts with a quick throw.
"Watts was able to get round the outside of her marker and thunder her shot into the top corner from a tight angle."
With Leeton leading 2-0 at the main break they headed into the second half full of confidence.
However, Cootamundra had other ideas, coming out full of determination, taking control of the game in the midfield and putting Leeton on the back foot.
The strikers were able to get a goal back after a heavy pass rebounded off of one of their players' feet and wrong footed the Leeton keeper Alisha Othen.
Cootamundra kept pressing and piling players forward in an attempt to get back on level terms.
There was a barrage of attacks, which kept the Leeton women on their toes, but they still looked comfortable in dealing with the threat Cootamundra presented.
In the 74th minute, Cootamundra were awarded a free kick from 25-yards out. The shot tested Othen, who was able to parry it away.
However, Cootamundra were first to react on the follow up and managed to squeeze the ball over the line to bring the scoreline back level.
"Leeton held on valiantly as the more experienced side kept pushing on and looking for a winner, but United were determined not to concede again," the coach said.
"With two minutes to go, Leeton were able to counter and a long ball found newcomer Sammy Groat free and clear.
"With no real support available for Groat, she was dispossessed on the edge of the 18-yard box before being able to get a shot away."
Watts was awarded player of the game by the official for her brace and tireless effort around the ground.
Leeton United will host Young this Sunday in round three.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.