Social comp flourishing at Soldiers Club greens

There was an excellent roll up of 28 players for the Soldiers Club's Thursday social bowls day, continuing the recent run of success the club has had with the event.
Rink two had skipper Terry Dale overcome the indignity of a wrong bias on his way to leading David Noad and Ashley McAliece to a hard-fought, seven-shot, 23-16 win over Michael McAliece's team.
A Bob Hermes resting toucher wasn't enough to get his side over the line against John Leech, Bill Creber and Rob Graham on rink three.
In a close encounter, Leech was finally able to break the shackles and record a two-shot, 17-15 victory.
In the biggest win of the afternoon, Steve Pauling, Larry Harrison and Rattles Retallick proved a class above Dennis Dean's side registering a runaway, nine-shot, 22-13 win.
Laurel Cox showed her undoubted ability by recording a five-shot, 18-13 victory over Len Eason on rink five.
In the final game of the afternoon, the dream team of Leo Plant, Ken O'Connell and John Breed proved just too consistent for Greg Bowyer's side, recording a 18-14 win.
Resting touchers belonged to Ashley McAliece, Hart and Bob Hermes, who also registered a wrong bias along with Pauling and Dale.
