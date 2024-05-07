A bear on the course? All in a day's work for Riverina Riding Club

The Riverina Riding Club's annual official 3PE competition drew considerable attention to Leeton shire in 2024.
Held recently at the club's Wamoon arena, the event attracted both new and returning entrants eager to compete.
Due to the surging popularity of 3PE, the club received an overwhelming number of early entries, prompting toit close registration seven weeks ahead of schedule.
As the sun's first rays filtered through the trees, the day commenced amid dewy surroundings and palpable excitement.
The atmosphere brimmed with anticipation and camaraderie.
Level four and five entries dominated, comprising 80 per cent of the field, captivating spectators as advanced riders showcased their skills.
Spectacular displays of style inspired onlookers, igniting a collective desire to enhance our own riding, horsemanship, and synergy with our equine partners.
Amongst the chatter, phrases like "there is a bear on the course and some plants as well" echoed.
The competition unfolded with intensity, prompting gasps as riders tackled the style and speed phase.
Navigating transition markers on the bridge walk posed a challenge, with the spectres of elimination looming near the plant-adorned obstacles.
Meanwhile, the sight of a bear eagerly observing from a chair in the stock pen added to the thrill.
Several new club members found themselves captivated by the 3PE discipline, eagerly anticipating their next opportunity to compete.
Overall winners on the day:
Advanced: Christine Staats on Tuppal Winchester (Yackandandah Riding Club).
Level one - Jo Watson on Sienna Jordjina (Ironbark Equestrian Club).
Level two: Kristen Wheatley on Mon Star (Yarrawonga/Mulwala Adult Riding Club).
Level three: Julieanne Lawrence on Karmthen Statesman (Riverina Riding Club).
Level four: Amanda Moses on Bamborough Moonbeam (Wagga and District Adult Riding Club).
Level five: Sabina Helmgens on Grenwood Blue Rose (Ovens Valley Classical Riders Inc).
Thanks to our sponsors Serafin AgPro, Douglas Ag Industry, Yenda Producers, Petstock Leeton, Hotel Leeton and Zirril Amcal Pharmacy.
