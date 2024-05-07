Phantoms keen to hit the reset button against Griffith Blacks

With rivalry on the line, a win for the Phantoms will mean more than usual this weekend.
Leeton will play host to the Griffith Blacks on Saturday at No. 1 Oval and will be gunning for the win against their rivals.
The Southern Inland competition had a general bye last weekend, which gave the Phantoms the chance to rest and recover from some of the niggling injuries plaguing both their first and second grade teams.
Leeton Phantoms club president Stuart Stout said the break came at the right time.
"Even though it's early on in the season, for us the bye came at a good time," he said.
"We did have a few players out with injury so that week off gave them a chance to recover."
The rivalry between Leeton and Griffith across any code is not something teams take lightly, with the Phantoms more than keen to not only defeat the Blacks, but return to their winning ways.
The opening rounds of the first grade competition had the Phantoms knock off the reigning premiers in their first match back in 2024 before a draw the following week against the CSU Reddies.
Leading into the bye they then suffered back-to-back losses to Wagga Ag College and the Tumut Bulls.
A win this weekend would go a long way to getting their season on the right path once again.
"This game is basically our local derby," Stout said.
"It will no doubt be a hard-fought game.
"We're hoping to have most players back on deck. There will still be a couple out with red cards, so we'll see how that goes.
"The boys were a bit disappointed with the Tumut game and the loss there, so I think everyone is keen to get back on track with what will hopefully be a win again on the weekend."
The Phantoms will have second grade kicking off the day at 1.15pm before an under 6s and under 8s social match up when players take on their parents.
This will then lead into the first grade fixture at 3.15pm.
Also happening will be the annual Ladies Day/Mother's Day celebrations.
The Phantoms will then be on the road the following weekend when they head to Albury.
