Win a must for A grade Crows as Lions prepare to pounce

Regroup and refocus will be the mantra for Leeton-Whitton's A grade netball side this weekend.
The Crows will head to Ganmain to face the Lions in what should be a tight tussle.
Leeton-Whitton come into the fixture with GGGM on the back of an 80-29 drubbing at the hands of Coolamon.
Played last Thursday night at the Leeton Showground, the Crows had been looking to register their second victory of the season.
However, the Hoppers had other ideas and proved to be a hard opponent under lights.
While the scoreline didn't go Leeton-Whitton's way, many lessons were learned by the team.
A grade will be looking to put those into play this weekend against GGGM, who currently sit in eighth place on the ladder, one place behind the Crows.
A win for the Crows this weekend will be even more vital as they then head into their round six match up against the highly-fancied, ladder-leaders, MCUE the following week back at Leeton Showground.
They will then have the bye the following weekend before returning for just the one game and then the general bye for the long weekend.
It was better news for Leeton-Whitton's A reserve side on Thursday night when they record a seven-goal win over the Hoppers, 40-33.
A reserve was the only netball team to register a victory over Coolamon.
A reserve: Leeton-Whitton 40 d Coolamon 33
B grade: Coolamon 51 d Leeton-Whitton 39
C grade: Coolamon 60 d Leeton-Whitton 11
Under 17s: Coolamon 47 d Leeton-Whitton 22
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.