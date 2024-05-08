The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Hawks in for another big test against a competition juggernaut

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 8 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fresh from getting their first points on the board in last week's derby loss to the Leeton Greens, Yanco-Wamoon coach Matt Goodwill remains positive of the challenges that are ahead for his team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.