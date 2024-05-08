Hawks in for another big test against a competition juggernaut

Fresh from getting their first points on the board in last week's derby loss to the Leeton Greens, Yanco-Wamoon coach Matt Goodwill remains positive of the challenges that are ahead for his team.
Prior to last week's clash with the Greens, the Hawks had not been able to get on the scoreboard, but were able to get 10 points on the board in the match.
While they still lost the match, Goodwill said there was many important takeaways.
Yanco-Wamoon will this weekend be up against another huge opponent when they travel to take on Darlington Point-Coleambally on Sunday.
The Roosters are the team many say are one of the benchmark sides of the first grade competition.
"They are the benchmark and we've got try and match it with them," Goodwill said.
"Playing against the best in the competition can help sides lift, but at the same time they will make you pay if you don't (match them).
"There were a lot of positives from last weekend's game. I think Leeton will be in contention for the finals, so considering out boys were able to put two (tries) past them, it was good for our confidence.
"We did some of the basics right on the weekend and that's what led to the tries, so that's what we're trying to do each week.
"We want to give DPC a good game and take that confidence we gained from the match against the Greenies into this weekend."
Yanco-Wamoon have spent the week at training working on their discipline and the basics they need to execute their game plan.
"With the derby last weekend there were a few niggles and discipline let us down in a few areas," Goodwill said.
"We want to make sure we are disciplined and doing everything we can to put ourselves in a good position."
The Hawks will face the Roosters on Sunday at Darlington Point Sportsground, with first grade kicking off at 2.35pm.
