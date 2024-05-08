Go behind-the-scenes at Leeton's fire station

If you happen to see young children looking as though they are behind the wheel of a fire truck in Leeton over the weekend, don't stress.
Leeton Fire and Rescue NSW will be holding its annual open day at its station on Saturday, May 11 and the whole community is invited.
Residents young and old will be able to get up close and personal with the station's fire trucks, while being shown some of the tools and equipment used by firefighters.
A large component of the day will be an emphasis on fire safety, according to Leeton Fire and Rescue Deputy Captain Leigh Taylor.
"There are some key messages we want to get across (to the community)," Deputy Captain Taylor said.
"There will be firefighting demonstrations and station tours, as well as safety presentations.
"Come and see the fire trucks and firefighting and rescue equipment.
"Have a chat with firefighters. There will be lots happening for everyone."
Deputy Captain Taylor said coming into winter it was important for residents of all ages to be across fire safety, particularly when it comes to the home.
Those with questions about this can speak with a firefighter on the day for advice on how to plan and prevent a fire in the home.
Leeton Fire and Rescue can provide checks at homes for things like smoke alarms to make sure they are installed and working correctly.
Head along to the open day on Saturday, May 11 at the station in Chelmsford Place from 10am to 2pm.
