Can Crows spring another surprise and tame Lions roar?

Leeton-Whitton will be up against the Riverina League's best side of 2024 so far this weekend.
The Crows will travel to Ganmain to face the undefeated Lions, who look to be the side to beat early on this season.
It's a tough ask for Leeton-Whitton, but one coach Tom Groves will have spent the week preparing his side for.
The coach wasn't too pleased with his team's 70-point loss at the hands of Coolamon at Leeton Showground last weekend and will be hoping lessons have been learned from the heavy defeat.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are proving are hard task for all who have come up against them so far this season, but the Crows have already pulled off one surprise victory this season when they knocked off last year's premiers, Turvey Park, by one point a fortnight ago.
Could the Crows spring another upset? Time will tell on Saturday afternoon.
With winning always the goal for any coach at any point in the season, it will be no different for Groves and his cohorts.
However, at a basic level, Leeton-Whitton will be hoping to improve on last weekend's effort and play four quarters of consistent football and see where they land in the wash at the final siren.
