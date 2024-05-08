Easy money? There is such a thing thanks to SunRice Festival

Time is of the essence for Leeton shire's community groups wanting to inject a little extra cash into their accounts for projects, initiatives or events.
The Leeton SunRice Festival is calling for applications for its ambassador funds financial assistance program.
Money is available for community groups and organisations thanks to the fundraising undertaken by this year's Ambassador Quest entrants Martelle Maguire and Melissa Beecham.
Portions of the money they raised are distributed by the fund to the community, with the remaining goes to their chosen charities and committee who helped them throughout the journey.
Festival director Julie Axtill encourage not-for-profit groups in the shire to apply ahead of the Friday, May 31 deadline.
"(Applications) are slowly trickling in, we're getting one or two a week since opening them up, but we would like to see more come in before the deadline," she said.
"We're happy for groups to put their hat in the ring for anything really. It might be a big project or a small project.
"It doesn't matter. We will provide funding as we can as part of the program.
"But, you have to be in it in order to receive funds, so we definitely encourage applications."
The application process is an easy, online process that can be completed in no time.
However, for those who may need assistance or questions, help is available by contacting Leeton Shire Council's events staff on 6951 3103.
Ideally, applicants will have had some form of involvement with this year's SunRice Festival and, if successful, must commit to taking part again in 2026.
That commitment doesn't have to be huge, it can be as simply as holding a stall at the Festival on Mountford or participating in the street parade.
"It's community money at the end of the day, our ambassadors were able to fundraise with the help of the community, so it goes back into the community," Mrs Axtill said.
"That is a big part of the quest.
"Our ambassadors are quite involved in the process this year, which is great."
To apply visit the Leeton SunRice Festival Facebook page and click on the link to the application form.
