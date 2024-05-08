The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Easy money? There is such a thing thanks to SunRice Festival

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 8 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Time is of the essence for Leeton shire's community groups wanting to inject a little extra cash into their accounts for projects, initiatives or events.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.