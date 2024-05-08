Presenter gives insight into why Leeton summit worked well

A word of advice or a helpful hint was behind one guest speaker's presentation at the Leeton Recruitment Summit this week.
Regional Development Australia (RDA) Riverina operations manager Amanda Cappello addressed the summit in Leeton on Tuesday, May 7, giving insight into how employers and businesses can help themselves.
Ms Cappello made specific mention of RDA Riverina's job platform, which allows employers to list job vacancies for free and those seeking employment a way to see what opportunities are available in the region.
"I was letting businesses know about this and the features available, including our 'air CV' option where job seekers can list their digital resume and employers can search through those," she said.
"The issue we're talking about is workforce shortages ... our CEO often says 'there's more jobs than people'. So, we're constantly working on ways to combat this to help and support as much as we can."
The RDA network shares information and collaborates to develop innovations and solutions that can be adapted across the country to help grow Australia's regions, including here in the Riverina.
The organisation itself is a partnership between the federal, state, territory and local governments to develop and strengthen the regional communities of Australia.
Ms Cappello said as an attendee of the summit she felt it was pleasing to see Leeton taking challenges such as recruiting into its own hands and doing something tangible to address the issues.
"As an attendee I found the presentations very informative and I thought to myself 'what a great event and opportunity for businesses to have all of this information presented in the one go'," she said.
"There were many tools and examples provided on how to build a workforce.
"Having this forum delivered in one go has been fantastic."
