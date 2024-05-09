'Quite offensive': MP hits back at claims made by grassroots challenger

Farrer MP Sussan Ley has rebutted claims made against her by a new challenger, claims she describes as "quite offensive".
On May 2, grassroots political group Voices of Farrer launched its search for an independent candidate to contest Farrer at next year's federal election.
Ms Ley said she welcomed the challenge.
"Every election, I ask the people of Farrer to support me, and I'll be doing so again at next election," she said in Albury on Tuesday, May 7.
"I welcome everyone in what is an incredible democracy in this country."
Voices of Farrer said it has received interest in the candidate position, but would not reveal how much.
President Cate Melville said the electorate, held by Ms Ley since 2001, had been "too safe for too long and that Farrer communities feel that we need a change in representation."
According to the Voices of Farrer website, the group spent 2023 engaging with communities across the electorate, with people telling them they were drawn to an independent candidate for reasons including:
Ms Ley acknowledged a reduction in spending in her electorate but attributed it to Labor government policies.
"In the last term of government, I brought in half a billion dollars in additional federal funding to Farrer communities, $145 million of that alone for programs and projects through the Albury, Greater Hume and Federation council areas," she said.
"We have seen a spending drop recently, but this is because we have a Labor government in office.
"Both Farrer, and Indi for that matter, are really missing out on vital infrastructure and investment under Mr Albanese."
Regarding the adversarial nature of two-party politics, Ms Ley said it was inherent to the system.
"The reality of Australia's political system is that only a party of government can deliver real outcomes," she said.
"It's also adversarial by design, allowing a contest of ideas - and if you check the parliamentary Hansard the independent cross bench get pretty feisty as well."
Voices of Farrer member Sharon Potocnik told The Border Mail that independents had a better record of achieving outcomes for their electorate.
"Independents have proven time and again that they build relationships across the aisles," she said.
"Allowing for the achievement of goals for their community regardless of who formed government, with their passion channelled into advocacy and community representation rather than oppositional party politicking."
Ms Ley condemned the accusation of her loyalty lying not with Farrer, but to Liberal party donors.
"I am proud to stand on my record of delivery in Farrer, and it just so happens I am also proud to represent the Liberal Party," she said.
"Suggestions of bending to party or donor interests is a line pulled from the 'Voices for' handbook which, honestly, I find quite offensive."
Ms Potocnik said "as a senior party member, Ms Ley is unable to vote except along party lines".
"In the current political climate with issues of rorting, party in-fighting and pork barrelling making headlines across Australia, the Farrer community have told us that they are wanting more choice on election day."
In response to calls for increased community involvement, Ms Ley cited her efforts in 2023.
"Over 31 weeks of last year I was in various parts of my electorate, talking and meeting with people, listening to their needs and ideas," she said.
"The only reason it wasn't more than that, was the 20 weeks spent attending Parliament in Canberra."
As outcomes driven by community need, Ms Ley listed examples such as "Albury-Wodonga's Regional Deal, the Henty railway crossing, multiple new mobile phone towers and the Davey Road southern interchange".
"Each one of these started from a community need, followed by months of assessment and due diligence by government departments inside a competitive grant program assessment," she said.
Ms Potocnik argued independents could be just as effective.
"Helen Haines has demonstrated high levels of efficacy in this regard, as evidenced, for example, by her continuation of Cathy McGowan's work with the mobile blackspot program resulting in Indi being ranked number one in Victoria and number four in Australia for mobile tower construction under the program," she said.
