Enjoy breakfast with the birds

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Enjoy the satisfaction of eating fresh vegetables from your own garden. With fertile soil on a large block, those looking to achieve self-sufficiency can consider this a bonus to an already versatile home.
Featuring four bedrooms in the main residence, and a one-bedroom granny flat with ensuite, this home will suit a range of buyers. Selling agent Melissa Amato said the garden views from the custom-built kitchen is a feature in itself.
The meals area is adjacent to the kitchen and is ideally suited to family dinners and for entertaining friends. All four bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes, and there is a casual sitting area and an office for those official duties.
Ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning is throughout the home. The backyard features a wood fire and built-in BBQ.
The home also features a double lockup garage and double carport, established vegetable gardens, an automatic sprinkler system, three rainwater tanks, and multiple areas to relax and enjoy the serenity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.