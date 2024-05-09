Bar revamped, new specials on the way, cancer event - it's all happening

Anzac Day was another well patronised day here at the club, with more than 100 people joining us for our complimentary breakfast following the dawn service.
Later in the day there was 300 people for our $5 roast lunch. It was a delightful day recognising and commemorating the contributions of all those who have served Australia, both past and present.
Those that came here also enjoyed traditional 2-Up hosted by the Leeton RSL Sub-Branch in the auditorium.
Speaking of the club's auditorium, we have been quietly doing some upgrades out that way, ready for deb ball season.
Gone are the old, gas-dependent beer lines, and in is a new, ice-cold, draft beer system.
The bar layout itself is also being tweaked to make it more user-friendly for our staff, enabling us to hopefully serve larger crowds much more efficiently.
We can't wait till it's all back together and ready to go for our next big function.
Another first is our involvement with Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this year.
Hosted on Thursday, May 23, we will be honouring our colleagues, members, guests and visitors who have been impacted by cancer, by donating one dollar from every café beverage or café cake sold that day.
If you can't make it down here, you can still donate to this wonderful cause via our registered donation page - the details for that are on our website and social pages.
We might even have some little giveaways throughout the day too.
Bookings are not required - just come on in and find a seat.
In other exciting news, we are currently revamping our weekly bistro specials.
This means all our existing specials will cease from Monday, May 13 giving us time to get creative in the kitchen before we recommence with our new weekly bistro specials from Monday, June 10.
There will still be plenty of yummy blackboard specials for you to choose from, as well as our full bistro menu during our transition period.
Of course, the wonderful "Meg's Facepainting" will still be with us every Thursday evening to help entertain the kiddies.
So, we hope to see you at the Leeton Soldiers Club one day soon - whatever the reason.
