Greens chasing third straight win against Magpies

The Leeton Greens will be looking to make it three wins on the trot this weekend.
The Greens will host Hay on Sunday afternoon and a match the home side will be keen to lock away and secure the points.
The Greens come into the match having won their last two matches against Yanco-Wamoon and the TLU Sharks and will be hoping to keep that streak in tact.
A solid hit out will be what the Leeton side seeks as they prepare for what will be a showdown the following weekend against the Yenda Blueheelers.
First up however will be the task at hand and that will be getting the job done against the winless Magpies.
Leeton will be wary of the travelling side who has nothing to lose and everything to gain from taking down the Greens.
Co-coaches Shannon Bradbrook and Mick Thomas will be wanting their side to stick to the plan, defend well and hold onto the ball.
Getting the basics correct will be the key to victory and something the Greens have shown they can do.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.