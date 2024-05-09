United urged to concentrate on game plan, shrug off external factors

Outside noise and external factors will be shrugged off by Leeton United as they seek their first victory of the Pascoe Cup season.
United will host Lake Albert on Saturday night in Leeton, with their opponents sitting pretty on top of the first grade ladder having won their opening two games of the season.
Leeton United lost their round one game 5-2 against Tolland and had the bye last weekend.
They will be keen to show the competition they mean businesses with a victory on Saturday night under lights, but won't be letting early chatter get in their minds.
On top of being the ladder-leaders and the possible benchmark side of 2024, the Sharks were also able to lure long-time Leeton player Adam Raso to their side in the off-season.
Saturday will be the first time the two teams are meeting since and no doubt there will be plenty of rivalry on show.
Leeton United co-coach Rhys Jones wants his players to focus on the game and how they want to play.
"We've still got a few injuries, but I think everyone is keen to get back out there after the week off," he said.
"It would be great to get the win. We just need to focus on ourselves.
"Lake Albert are always a strong side and that's no different this season."
