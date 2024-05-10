Two very different games on the L&D green

Eleven players took to the green at the Leeton and District Bowling Club on Thursday.
This allowed for two games of triples, with Jean Leighton playing a double lead.
The drawn winners were Lorraine Mullins, Marika Pete and Leighton after narrowly defeating Janet Bell, Wilma Alexander and Leighton.
It was a close match with the lead changing hands several times and the score even on four different occasions.
It came down-to-the-wire with Mullins' team scoring two on the last end to win 16-15.
Patti Wakeman, Jan Walker and Lorraine Messner defeated Elaine Sullivan Faye Harris and Dian Colyer, who scored a resting toucher.
Wakeman's team, by only allowing Sullivan's team to win five of the 14 ends, won the game 20-5.
The club's four championships will commence on Sunday, May 19 and the drawn teams are now up on the notice board.
As always, new or returning players are always welcome at the L&D greens each week.
