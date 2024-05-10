Leeton United brimming with young talent

Leeton United is continuing to celebrate Women in Football Week by shining the spotlight on some of their players and teams.
While the initiative took place last week, Leeton United is continuing to highlight the contributions of its female players.
Among those are the junior players linked up with Leeton United.
The club is again taking part in the Skills Acquisition Program (SAP), with an all girls side in 2024.
SAP provides children aged nine to 12 with the platform to develop technical skills.
The side competes against other representative teams from Albury, Griffith, Wagga and South West Slopes.
The team consists of Ava Weymouth, Zara Munro, Aspen Martin, Piper De Valentin, Chloe Mallamace, Naisha Chand, Evie Boots, Maia Bradbrook, Althea famador, Erin Fanning, Camilla Halloran, Sera Malanicagi, Ella Matthews, Indi-Raye Sloan, Taya Stanton and Sophie Wallace.
They are coached by Frank Millemaggi.
Miah Weymouth and Samantha Dwyer also play in the under 14s team which competes in the Griffith competition.
"With the number of girls participating in soccer increasing in the town it will only hold Leeton United in good stead moving forward," club member Rhys Jones said.
"Leeton United also have Charlie Lamont coaching the under 12s team, as well as playing for the women's team."
The club thanked all players, coaches and supporters for their assistance in ensuring the club can continue to operate and thrive each year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.