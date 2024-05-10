How YAHS is educating students to 'call out disrespect towards women'

This term has seen the commencement of specific wellbeing programs for students at Yanco Agricultural High School.
To compliment our Wellbeing Hub, which opened in 2023, we are very excited about the evidence-based, tailored programs that have been recently introduced at Yanco.
Being a fully residential school, means it is most important to have student wellbeing as a central focus, given that students are with us both day and night, with staff and students becoming a Yanco family to support each other, as students do not get to go home each night to their own families.
This term the 2024 Respect, Attitude and Teamwork program has begun, with a group of year nine boys.
The focus of the sessions this term will be around self-respect and respecting others, showing respect to females and having the courage to call out disrespect towards women, as well as covering the importance of developing a positive attitude, accountability and honesty.
The content also covers basic bush craft and offers the boys time to decompress.
Much of the learning will also place in a specially developed outdoor 'bush classroom' on the grounds at Yanco.
A new girls wellbeing program, Girls Connect, has also started this term, initially designed to support a group of Year 9 and 10 female students.
The program will balance the focus on physical and emotional well-being, with students enjoying gentle exercise and a focus on nutrition, as well as activities designed to build positive relationships, self-esteem and confidence.
Relaxation and mindful meditation have also formed a central part of the early sessions.
As the year progresses, more students across multiple year groups, will be given an opportunity to engage in these new programs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.