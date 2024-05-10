The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

How YAHS is educating students to 'call out disrespect towards women'

By Marni Milne
May 10 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This term has seen the commencement of specific wellbeing programs for students at Yanco Agricultural High School.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.