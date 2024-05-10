Leeton 'missing out', but fix possible if community jumps on board

Leeton is "missing out" when it comes to being part of a vital health network that can have positive impacts on the entire community.
On Thursday, May 9 and Friday, May 10 Leeton played host to Murrumbidgee Local Health District's LHAC Forum.
LHAC, or Local Health Advisory Committees, aim to engage and connect with communities and help advocate for better health services.
Across the MLHD there are 26 LHACs, but Leeton is not one of them.
So, why then hold the forum in Leeton - an event which had members from these LHACs converge on the town, as well as the top brass of the MLHD?
It's simple.
It is hoped by holding the event in Leeton that the town will get behind the concept and revive the idea here.
The LHAC forum had Sue Killham (Narrandera LHAC chair) and Margaret King (Griffith LHAC chair) lead the event as MCs.
Mrs King called on the Leeton community to rally behind the idea of having its own LHAC here again.
"It is a volunteer committee, you get a lot of support, but there is so much opportunity to make a positive difference," she said.
"LHACs don't deal with staffing or hospital buildings, but there are opportunities to have a positive impact.
"There was one (a Leeton LHAC) a few years ago, but the community really needs one again.
"(Leeton) is absolutely missing out by not having its own LHAC.
"The community is missing out on receiving vital information because an LHAC can be that conduit or that link between the health district and the community."
The forum heard from MLHD's chief executive Jill Ludford, CEO of the Rural Doctors Network Richard Colbran and a swathe of other representatives from the MLHD and the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network.
There was plenty of time for questions, discussions and one-on-chats between the represented LHACs and MLHD staff.
There was also many chances for networking and a cocktail dinner, also hosted in Leeton.
Residents who want to ensure their community is informed and engaged in the health space and would like to assist in re-forming an LHAC in Leeton should contact Setchen.Brimson@health.nsw.gov.au or click here for more information.
