The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Riverina Field Days brings out the big guns in 2024

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 13 2024 - 11:45am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It wouldn't be the Riverina Field Days weekend if it was dry, and true to form, the rain didn't let up on day one, but it didn't stop those attending from having a good time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.