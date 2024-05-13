Riverina Field Days brings out the big guns in 2024

It wouldn't be the Riverina Field Days weekend if it was dry, and true to form, the rain didn't let up on day one, but it didn't stop those attending from having a good time.
The event was held on Friday, May 10, but organisers were forced to cancel day two due to wet weather.
However, Friday kicked off with exhibitors setting up and attendees wandering in through the gates to check out the latest and greatest in agriculture technology, arts and crafts - along with the usual festival mainstays.
Pig races made their debut at the festival this year, and drew crowds to place friendly bets on which of the tiny pigs would be first to the finish line. Many others were content to just watch the thrilling spectacle.
Groups of students from Murrumbidgee Regional High School came to check out what was on display, while singer and guitarist Max Jones provided song covers for attendees to enjoy.
For some exhibitors and retailers, the rain wasn't good news.
Joy Campbell had set up her clothes stall towards the front gate, but hadn't sold a thing several hours into the field days.
"It's just because of the rain, but I don't think we've ever been this long and not sold something ... it is what it is," she said.
Brian Bortolin from the Lions Club said that it was just a little too much rain, it was good for the region's farmers both on and off their properties.
It meant the event once again drew great numbers through the gates across the two days, with plenty of positive feedback as a result.
Also drawing attention was the kelpie dog show, ice skating, the supertank fish demonstrations, which allowed a line to be dropped in at the same time, as well as the snake pit, cooking demonstrations, animal nursery and much more.
The event is designed to showcase the best of the agricultural industry, while also making it something all ages can enjoy and connecting the community together.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.