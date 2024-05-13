Phantoms return to winning ways in fine form over archrivals

Winning form returned for the Leeton Phantoms and it was made all the more sweeter when it came against an old archrival.
The Phantoms hosted the Griffith Blacks at No. 1 Oval on Saturday afternoon and, despite the visitors getting on the board early first through a penalty goal and then try, the Phantoms were able to take control and record a 30-13 win.
The win on home turf couldn't have arrived at a better time for the Phantoms, who hadn't recorded a victory since round one.
This early win was followed by a draw, two losses and the general bye, meaning the Leeton side was out to prove something on Saturday afternoon.
And prove it they did.
The game was tight early on before the Phantoms started to find their rhythm midway through the first-half in what was wintery-like weather.
Leeton led 15-8 at half-time and were able to double that tally in the second-half to record their second win of 2024.
The Phantoms will be hoping to back this effort up this weekend when they travel to Albury to face the winless Steamers.
In second grade, it was more good news for Leeton when they registered a 20-5 win on home soil.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.