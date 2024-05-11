Crows can't stop onslaught as Lions hit full send

Leeton-Whitton could do little to stop the onslaught from the competition's leader on wet and dour conditions on Saturday afternoon.
The Crows travelled to Ganmain Sportsground to face the only undefeated side in the competition and they were handed a heavy defeat, 22.11 (143) to 1.4 (10).
The Lions were able to keep Leeton-Whitton goalless for much of the game, with the Crows only kicking the one major for the match in the last quarter.
It was a tough lesson for the Crows, but at quarter-time they would have still been reasonably happy with their performance only being down by 22 points at the first break.
However, the Lions came out firing in the second quarter to be up by 10 goals at the main break.
Leeton-Whitton's defenders were working hard, but the ball never really had the chance to do much damage inside the Crows' 50.
The lead at three-quarter-time was almost 100 points, with the Lions booting five more goals in the final quarter to add further insult to injury.
The Crows will have much to think about this week as they regroup for their round six match against the MCUE Goannas at Leeton Showground on Saturday, May 18.
Full Time
GGGM 4.1 10.5 16.6 22.11 (143) d Leeton Whitton 0.3 0.3 0.3 1.4 (10)
Goals: GGGM: S.Butterfield 3, D.Foley 3, M.Hamblin 3, T.Anderson 2, J.Sullivan 2, J.Powell 2, J.McCaig 2, J.Connolly 1, J.Peck 1, A.Proctor 1, J.Fairman 1, T.Sase 1; Leeton Whitton: J.Hodge 1
Leeton-Whitton's best: K.Stockton, J.Clayton, L.Henley, J.Norman, H.Askew, A.Crelley
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.