Help your pets through 'insidious' disease

Arthritis is an insidious disease that will affect all pets at some stage.
About 20 per cent of pets over the age of one have some arthritis in at least one joint.
That is one in five pets.
The statistics rise to 80 per cent of dogs over the age of eight years and 90 per cent of cats over the age of 11 years that have arthritis in their joints.
Pain is something we never want to see our pets suffer with.
Often, our pets conceal their pain, so it can be difficult to know when they are feeling discomfort. The more subtle signs may sometimes be overlooked.
These signs may be that they are sleeping more, they may become more vocal and some may even have behavioural changes such as becoming more irritable or even more subdued and quiet.
Common things to look out for are that they may take their time in getting up from sitting, are more reluctant to play, climb stairs or get up on the couch for a cuddle.
They may also be licking at a certain area more often or showing signs of lameness.
As the weather cools down, we often notice a lot of these symptoms more regularly.
While there is no cure for arthritis, there is a lot we can do to help ease that pain.
Even from an early age, things such as maintaining a healthy weight in our pets and adding in joint supplements can help prevent early onset arthritis.
This is especially important in our more athletic pets such as working dogs.
Once arthritis has been diagnosed, there is a range of treatments that can be given from your vet.
These range from daily anti-inflammatories to a new treatment that stops the pain pathway and is given just once a month for both dogs and cats.
The sooner we can recognise and treat pain, the less pain our pets will feel.
