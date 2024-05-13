Sides battling for squash finals berth as matches heat up

The Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition has reached the half-way mark as teams battle for a spot in the finals.
Lightning lead the way in Monday's competition and they continued on their winning way with a crushing 3-0 victory over Giants.
Alec Tait won a close match against Isabel Thompson 3-1 and Sean Ryan and Trinity Patten-Taylor recorded comfortable victories.
Third-placed Swifts smashed second-placed Thunderbirds, winning 3-0. Lauren Wickes had a 3-1 win over Charmaine Lee while Zac Fairweather and Aimon Doyle won convincingly.
Vixens had a 2-1 win over Fevers with Naomi Rawle outlasting Jackson Bullivant in a hard-fought, five-game match.
Angelo Fiumara won 3-1 against Brodie Lashbrook, but Taylor Moore lost to Callum Sheldrick 3-2.
Little separates the top five teams in Tuesday's competition. Lions are the top team and they had a 3-1 victory over third-placed Magpies.
In a contest that could have gone either way, Erin Draper and Jack Miller fought out the match-of-the-week with Draper winning 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 13-11.
Chris Tolland won the fifth game 14-12 to edge out Adele Thompson and Lauren Wickes downed Nicole Onwuekwe.
Lions victory went to Brad Woolner who had a 3-1 win over Jacob Harrison.
Second-placed Demons won a close contest again Powers who are fourth with both teams winning two matches, but Demons claiming the win on games, 7-6.
Paul Payne and Chevaughn Moore scored good wins for Demons, while Brendon Looby and Maanu Alexander won for Power.
Saints had a 3-1 win over the Blues with Anton Taylor winning a tight, five-game match against Will Rawle who was playing left-handed.
In a husband-and-wife match, Joanne Peacock defeated Ian 3-2 and Macauley Harrison beat Will Rawle 3-1, but Will Gray-Mills lost to Finley Sales 1-3.
Wednesday's competition is very close with Storm leading the pack but they lost to Warriors 10-7 on games after both teams won two matches.
Jack Rawle and Lizette Taylor won for Warriors while victories for the Storm were both in five games Will Rawle beating Anthony Iannelli and Jason Curry downed Maanu Alexander, who was playing left-handed.
Second-placed Sharks had a 3-1 win over Knights.
Kathryn Bechaz won 3-2 over David Cross, John Saddler beat Carol Davidson 3-2 and Jodi McInerney won 3-1 against Xavier Stanton. Knights winner was Brent Lister who edged out Garry Walker 3-2.
Panthers and Broncos finished 2-2 on matches but Panthers won 9-8 on games. Gary Thompson and Bear Wynn won for Panthers with Ruby Miller and Col Thompson was victorious for Broncos.
