The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Sides battling for squash finals berth as matches heat up

May 13 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition has reached the half-way mark as teams battle for a spot in the finals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.