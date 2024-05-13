O'Connell scores 80 per cent of Leeton's points as they down Hay

An improved second half performance from the Leeton Greens helped them pick up a 40-22 victory over Hay at Leeton No 1 Oval.
The Greens were able to strike first, with O'Connell crossing after just four minutes, but the Magpies struck back immediately when Jock Crighton found his way over to make it 6-all.
In what turned into a frustrating first 40 minutes for Leeton co-coach Mick Thomas, Jesse Watson found his way over with nine minutes remaining in the first half.
"Can't take too much away from Hay, but we scored the first try, and then we kind of clocked off," Thomas said.
"I wasn't very happy and we discussed where we felt like where we were going wrong and the best part was in the next 35 minutes we set out to do what we planned.
"We scored five tries in the space of five minutes, and once it clicked, we ran away with it. That has been the story of the first half of the season, when we are switched on and it clicks we can get it done."
O'Connell made a flying start to the second half with two tries in the space of the first four minutes and added his fourth 11 minutes later.
The points continued to flow for the hosts, with Timoci Dabea finding his way over before O'Connell scored. He converted his own try to bring his personal tally for the game to 32 points.
After scoring 80 per cent of his side's points, Thomas was full of praise for his young fullback.
"He had a ripper of a game. He was jogging on the spot for a couple of the tries but he worked really hard all game," he said.
"His performance was outstanding and he got us straight on the front foot from the kick off with two tries within two or three minutes of each other in the first half. That really helped give the boys the confidence for the second half."
Hay was able to get two late tries as Leeton came away with a 40-22 victory.
The Leeton side will take on Yenda next weekend, and Thomas knows his side will have to be at its best against one of the competition front runners.
"They are the benchmark at the moment, and we can't go into games against sides like Yenda half-heartedly because they will put us to bed early, and we will be playing catch up," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.