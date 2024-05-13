'No frills' budget for Leeton shire so who are the winners and losers?

A "greatly-reduced" capital works program will be a key marker of the next financial year's budget for Leeton Shire Council.
Feedback is now being sought from ratepayers and residents on council's draft operational plan for 2024-25, as well as draft budget and draft revenue policy, which includes fees and charges.
The draft operational plan sets out the wide range of services council delivers.
General manager Jackie Kruger said with council elections coming up in September, the annual plan and budget is largely focussed on "business-as-usual", with a "greatly-reduced" general fund capital works program compared to previous years.
"The most significant change to business is the introduction of FOGO (Food Organics Garden Organics), which sees a third green-lidded bin introduced into the kerbside collection service as from July 1," she said.
"Achieving FOGO is part of a federal and state government mandate and council is pleased to be rolling it out to our residents for only a very modest cost increase, which is essentially no more than what the annual CPI equivalent adjustment to the previous two-bin service would have been.
"The 2024-25 financial year will also mark the first year of the two-year rates rebalancing program aimed at improving fairness and equity across the rating categories, which will see the rate peg redistributed from farmland onto business for two years (only)."
Residential ratepayers will see no change to the proportion of rates paid overall (beyond the annual rate peg).
When it comes to the Roxy Theatre redevelopment, works for stage two, pending successful grant funding, will be completed in the 2024-25 year.
At this stage, the Vance Estate expansion is not in the budget as council is reviewing the scope of the project and estimated costs.
Once those are confirmed and considered by council, the project may be re-introduced into the annual operations plan and budget at the June council meeting.
With housing still suffering critical shortages, council said it remained alert to opportunities to develop the former Brobenah Road caravan park in Leeton and the lot owned by council in Conapaira Street in Whitton.
Council said it would actively seek government investment to help support the development of the available land but is first needing to undertake full design plans and costings.
Mrs Kruger said council's budget had benefited from unexpected and unprecedented levels of roads funding of late, with $1.9 million of Disaster Recovery Financial Assistance forecast for the 2024-25 program of works.
"Our focus remains on our comprehensive sealed and unsealed road network, with available funds to be directed to resealing, rehabilitation, heavy patching and grading," she said.
"As your Local Water Utility, which is not funded through rates, we have a more extensive capital program this year as we focus on improving operations and services and catching up on the infrastructure backlog.
"This includes the replacement of the water main in Hanwood Street and improvement works at the raw water supply dam inlet.
"For sewer, the aeration tank aerators will be overhauled and Pump Station 4 in Leeton will be upgraded."
Each of the plans and the budget can be viewed at www.leeton.nsw.gov.au, with the community able to have a say at haveyoursay.leeton.nsw.gov.au.
Hard copies are available for viewing at the council office, Leeton library, Yanco Shop, and Murrami and Whitton Post Offices.
Feedback can also be given via email at council@leeton.nsw.gov.au or by letter to the general manager before 5pm on Tuesday, May 28.
Any feedback received will be considered by council at a public forum and workshop scheduled for June 12 ahead of council's final decision at the June ordinary council meeting.
