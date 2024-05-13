Leeton 'want better' after drawn result with Lake Albert

Leeton United co-coach Rhys Jones said his side was disappointed to walk away from their round three match with a drawn result.
United hosted Lake Albert on Saturday night at No. 2 Oval under lights in what was their second game of the season proper.
With a round one loss to their name and the bye in round two, Leeton had been hoping to get the victory and hit the Pascoe Cup winners' list.
Jones said it was the game that got away with the score at 2-all at the final siren.
"We're disappointed ... we felt we dominated the game and should have gotten the three points," he said.
"We made too many mistakes and they (Lake Albert) scored twice as a result.
"We hit the bar twice, we hit the bar, their keeper pulled off two great saves, we missed a few chances from inside the box as well.
"The boys were disappointed, but the flip side is we have now shown how good we can play, especially against Lake Albert who will be up there like they always are."
It was a match where cards were handed out left, right and centre, with two Sharks players sent from the field and three Leeton United players receiving yellow cards.
Saturday's game was also the first time former United player Adam Raso lined up against his old club.
Liam McLaughlin picked up the two goals for Leeton, with Jones labelling him among the team's best on Saturday night.
"As a team we did play well, but our two wing backs (Isaac Amato and Chaise Donetto) they had a lot or work to do and they did their job brilliantly," Jones said.
"Liam (McLaughlin) especially, he got the two goals, missed some chances, but he played well too.
"I thought we did do well as a side, that's why it's disappointing not to come away with the win, but we'll regroup and be ready for this weekend."
Leeton United will face Wagga United on Saturday, May 18 in an away match.
