The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Voices of Farrer builds support in MIA

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
May 14 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Following the announcement that they would be launching an independent candidate for the next federal election, grassroots political group Voices of Farrer is building up a support network in the MIA.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.