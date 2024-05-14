Another big win keeping Leeton clear at the top of League Tag standings

For the second week in a row, the Leeton Greens have kept a shutout, which helps them extend their points difference lead at the top of the League Tag ladder.
The Greens have been known for making fast starts this season and that continued against Hay with Elli Gill continuing her purple patch with the opening try after seven minutes while Taylah Axtill followed her other four minutes later.
Makayla Bradshaw and a second to Axtill saw the Greens move out to a 20-0 lead at the break.
The try-scoring for the Greens picked up in the second half, starting just two minutes after the break, with Jamie Taylor scoring her first of the afternoon.
Jessica Butler and Taylor scored in quick succession to all but put the game to bed, while a third to Axtill and Taylor, who has now scored seven tries in the last two weeks, to see the Greens come away with a 48-0 victory over the Magpies.
The Leeton side will look to maintain their perfect record when they take on Yenda, who are coming off the bye after their first defeat of the season a fortnight ago, at Leeton No 1 Oval.
Meanwhile, it was another tough weekend for the Yanco Wamoon Hawks as they fell to a mercy rule defeat at the hands of the DPC Roosters.
Tamsin Hughes scored a first half hat-trick for the Roosters which saw them in the box seat early with a 38-0 lead at halftime.
Hughes would go on to score her fourth in the final five minutes of the game, while Jordyn Johnson finished with three tries for the day, with the DPC side able to come away with a 60-0 victory.
In a tight clash at Solar Mad Stadium it was the Black and Whites who were able to condemn West Wyalong to their first regular season defeat in over a season.
The Panthers were able to take a 14-0 lead into the halftime break with Leliah Little, Ash Penrith and Elka Miller scoring in the first half. Tries to Ava Lemon and Charlee Jones seeing them close to within two points in the second half but the Black and Whites held on for a 14-12 victory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.