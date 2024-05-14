The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

D-day for neighbouring council as special rate decision is handed down

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 14 2024 - 2:43pm, first published 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IPART has made their decision on the much-deliberated special rate variation, confirming two thirds of the proposed increase.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.