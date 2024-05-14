D-day for neighbouring council as special rate decision is handed down

IPART has made their decision on the much-deliberated special rate variation, confirming two thirds of the proposed increase.
Rather than the 34.9 per cent increase over three years that Griffith City Council applied for, IPART has approved a 22.1 per cent increase spread over two years - declining the third year of the variation but approving the 2024-25 and 2025-26 increases.
The report from IPART outlining the decision says that council demonstrated a need for increased rates in the next two years, but that there did not seem to be a financial need after the second year.
"We found that, on balance, the council did not meet the criterion of demonstrating financial need. It articulated a financial need for the SV over two years but did not clearly articulate the need for additional revenue beyond this," the report reads.
"We also found that the council did not comply with reporting conditions attached to an 'additional special variation' that it was granted in 2022-23.
"This was an additional factor in our decision to not grant the council the full amount it applied for."
IPART chairwoman Carmel Donnelly said that the decisions had taken into account submissions from the community, and urged councils to consult the community further on how best to use the money.
"These decisions are based on our assessment against the Office of Local Government criteria, taking into account the issues raised by stakeholders during our submission period," she said.
"The councils with approved increases are encouraged to consult with the community to decide how best to implement the allowed increase."
Twenty-three submissions were made to IPART regarding the rate variation, including submissions from the Griffith Business Chamber, Griffith Progress Association and the Multicultural Council.
