A grade Crows go close now ladder-leaders loom

Leeton-Whitton's A grade side came within an inch of securing their second victory of the season on the weekend.
The Crows travelled to Ganmain to take on the Lions in round five, but it was the hosts who picked up a three-goal victory, with the score 50-47 at the finish.
It was a hard loss for the A grade team who went in the game missing some of their vital firepower.
Coach Katie Graham was disappointed to go down in a match that was tight throughout.
"It was up and down the whole game, we would be in front then they would be in front," she said.
"It was a tough loss given how close it was.
"We were missing four of our regular A grade players, so that did have an impact.
"The other side is to go down by three while missing those key players is not too bad. We would have liked to have won and our effort was there, but that's just how it goes."
In good news, Leeton-Whitton will be close to full-strength this weekend when they host MCUE on Saturday afternoon.
However, the Goannas will be a force to be reckoned with as they currently sit undefeated on the top of the A grade ladder.
Graham said the Crows would spend the week focusing on finessing some of the areas of their game in preparation.
"We really need to work on our passing and feeding into the circle," she said.
"That's been a really big one for us, we've thrown a lot of silly balls away.
"So we'll work on some of our attacking.
"It has been hard when we do have players out because we can't get that consistent team on the court and have those consistent combinations working together.
"This weekend we just really want to focus on ourselves and what we want to do as a team."
The round six match will lead into the club bye for Leeton-Whitton the following week.
In a match that almost pre-empted the A grade game that was to follow, the A reserve match between the Crows and Lions also went down-to-the-wire.
GGGM were able to secure victory in that match by just four goals, 49-45.
The similarities will continue this weekend with MCUE also undefeated and on top of the ladder in A reserve.
