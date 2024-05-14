The gesture that put smiles on the faces of Leeton nurses

Leeton's nurses are often among the unsung heroes living and working in the community each day.
They are the ones who tend to our health, our wounds and our needs.
Nurses hear all about our troubles, anxieties and are there when times are tough.
However, despite all of this, often their hard work goes unrecognised.
With that in mind and, as part of International Nurses Day, the Leeton Rapid Relief Team (RRT) again decided to say "thank you" on behalf of the community.
In 2024, International Nurses Day was held on Sunday, May 12, but a celebrations was held a little earlier in Leeton.
The RRT team decided it would again provided a delicious lunch for not only nursing staff, but all Leeton hospital workers on Wednesday, May 8.
On the menu was RRT's signature hamburger with all of the trimming, as well as fresh fruit, tea, coffee and juice.
Staff were able to actually enjoy taking a break from their busy day to spend time with each other over a meal in the sun.
Leeton Hospital's acting facility manager Naomi Rosamond said the gesture was one that meant plenty to staff.
"We can't thank Rapid Relief enough ... it was a beautiful lunch and I think the smiles on everyone's faces shows that," she said.
"Nurses are the backbone of the health industry.
"They have been undervalued for many years. There's many different reasons why that has occurred, but this is one of those things where small things make a difference.
"While we don't think of this lunch as a small thing, it is appreciated and memorable.
"It means a lot to our nurses and hospital staff that the community recognises their hard work." RRT volunteers served up dozens of meals on the day, with Leeton team leader Rod Martin saying everyone was happy to assist.
"It was a huge opportunity for us to give back to our nurses who work tirelessly to look after people and often don't get the thanks they deserve," he said. "This was their day and our chance to recognise their marvellous efforts ..."
