Watch out Broadway and West End, you've got nothing on these stage stars

Watch out Broadway - there is some stiff competition when it comes to wowing the audience.
Kurrajong's Leeton, Griffith and Narrandera participants took to the stage recently for the When Juliet Met Johnny performances.
After months of rehearsals, the talented performers put on a show to remember on stage in Narrandera across two time slots.
Kurrajong outreach services manager Deanne Bolesta said the performances had to be seen to be believed.
"There were many nerves initially, but after the first scene these subsided, and it was a performance many will never forget," she said.
"Everyone got so involved with the story and performed their characters perfectly.
"The performers had huge days, both Friday and Saturday and are still so excited, talking about what a great event it was.
"Community members are stopping our performers down the street and in the supermarket to tell them what an amazing show they performed for everyone.
"It was an event that will be remembered for years to come."
As a result of their hard work, the performers remembered all choreography and were spot on with cues and movements on the stage.
According to Ms Bolesta, the audience members were up dancing, cheering, laughing at some funny antics and praising the group both in person and on social media.
"The crowds were huge, with additional seating required for the Saturday performance," she said.
"The community response was incredible, with over 750 people attending.
"Each scene had a special moment and the audience loved each and every one.
"The atmosphere was set from outside the theatre, where we had three hot rod cars out front from the 1960s and our rock n roll dancers in costume that were entertaining the crowd in between scenes were a hit.
"The atmosphere was amazing and the theatre was rocking."
The drama performance group will now have a much-needed rest before plans start for the next venture.
Following the Friday night performance, Kurrajong also had several requests from community, school and business groups to ask if the drama performance group could perform at community activities in the next few months.
"Such positive and inclusive engagement from everyone that attended," Ms Bolesta said.
"Stay tuned for updates with what this talented group of performers will showcase in the future.
"Thank you to all the community who supported our amazing performers and Kurrajong."
