'Rampaging' bowler gets the win in fine style

In last week's social bowls at the Leeton Soldiers Club, Bill Mitchell could only claim six of the 18 ends played against a rampaging Alan "Tangles" Breed.
Fresh from an extensive sightseeing tour of the Riverina, Breed teamed with Ashley McAliece to record a 28-8 whitewash over Mitchell and Bill Creber.
Although ends were squared on rink four, the experience of John Leech proved too much of a challenge for Terry Dale.
Seven shots on the eighth end had Leech and teammates John Breed and Les Grieve go on to record a comfortable 19-13 victory.
On rink five, the steady hand of lead Laurel Cox was the catalyst in her side's victory over Ken O'Connell. Cox, with the help of teammates David Noad and Phil Morris, led from go to woe to record a 22-8 win.
Rink two had the combined experience of club veterans Leo Plant and Ken Hillier prove a little too much for up-and-comers Pat Hart and partner Steve Pauling, with Plant recording a well-earned, 19-11 win.
On rink six, the commentary and expert coaching of club stalwart Dennis Dean wasn't enough to get his extremely talented outfit over the line.
In a shortened game, Bill Watt teamed with Rattles Retallick and Greg Caffery to register a seven-shot, 17-10 victory over Dean.
Resting Touchers were recorded by John Breed, Mitchell and Hart, while David Noad received value for his green fees by registering both a resting toucher and a wrong bias.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.